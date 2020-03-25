Editor,
I have been tracking the daily reported increases in COVID-19 cases in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. From the time first cases were reported, daily increases averaged 25%-30%, in line with exponential growth. However, the last three days have seen a significant drop in daily increases to around 10% or less. If testing had been ramped up like our federal officials claim, we should have seen a dramatic spike in reported infections, not a drop. Instead, what we have is evidence of a collapse in testing rates. I reached out to our public health officials and asked that they report the number of tested as well, the denominator in infection rate. Essentially, they refused to provide them. Until, and unless, the local government provides full information on the testing and infection rates, we cannot put any meaning to the reported numbers. It is very likely the numbers will become dramatically worse once expanded testing in implemented, similar to what happened in New York. The Daily Journal would do well to pressure our public officials for full disclosure.
Dennis Yarak
San Mateo
