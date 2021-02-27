Editor,
How many Americans died because of COVID-19 in the whole last year of Trump’s presidency? Was it 250,000? How many Americans died of COVID-19 since Biden became president? Another 250,000 in less than two months? How is that possible? Was Biden supposed to miraculously save them by waving his 25-page plan at the cameras, draconic mask wearing executive orders, theatrical compassion and social equality?
How could another 250,000 Americans have died in less than two months while our media is touting the fast progress made by the new administration and the fast decline in the numbers of new cases? What happened to the nightly grim tallies of heart-breaking cases with which we were bombarded while Trump was still president? Have all these 250,000 of Americans decided to all die contently and quietly now that the right president is in power?
Across the pond our British brothers at least have the fortitude to open the economy gradually while publicly and officially accepting the inevitable deaths to follow as a necessary price to pay for a functioning economy, otherwise put, they are adopting Trump’s policy and mantra that the cure cannot be worse than the disease. We, on the other hand, chose to exchange a leader in reality for a leader in progressives’ fantasy. If you want to have a good bitter laugh, just follow closely how the Iranians have cornered Biden with his idiotic unconditional pledge to rejoin the Iranian nuclear deal. Pathetic!
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.