Editor,
This is in response to a letter from Sharon King (‘The First Amendment, 2/4/21). Many people are confused about what the First Amendment actually says about the freedom of speech so here is the text: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech.” This means that the government cannot pass laws limiting what we can say.
Importantly, the First Amendment has nothing to do with whether a business (e.g., Kohl’s) chooses to sell a product (e.g., My Pillow) offered by a company run by someone advocating for sedition (e.g., Mike Lindell). Moreover, the claim that someone like Mike Lindell has been censored is particularly specious given that he amplifies and broadcasts his opinions through various media outlets in a way that few others can.
Indeed, the very fact that everyone seems to be aware of what he says is strong evidence that his freedom of speech is intact.
Emmanuel Gabet
San Carlos
