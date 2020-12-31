Editor,
I have been a resident of San Mateo since 1964 and I appreciate you having Mr. Grocott’s columns and I also appreciate having our Daily Journal running these columns. We have been hearing about President Trumps repeated false conspiracy theories for four years. I find it interesting now that the Biden family is being investigated and some people don’t want to hear about it.
For anyone to ask a newspaper to limit a person’s column just because they don’t agree with their opinion is uncomprehensible. We still have the freedom of speech in this country even though some people are trying to make a change.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
