Editor,
The biggest casualty of the elections was free speech. Google, Facebook and Twitter now control what they consider to be permitted speech with page ranking of searches and selection of news feeds in our country and countries around the world. Twitter can now shut down accounts for politicians they don’t like under the guise of hate speech while hypocritically keeping open the account of the world’s biggest terrorist, Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran.
Google, Facebook and Twitter have greater influence over our politics than all the press, politicians and donors combined. Control of the media is the first Orwellian step to corrupt one-party government which always leads to irreversible authoritarian control. Once free speech rights slip through our hands we won’t get it back. Many Democrats believe this will benefit them politically but they’ll soon find themselves held hostage to a growing array of anti-competitive high tech business practices and social media monopolies. Democrats will have power in name only as big tech calls the shots.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
