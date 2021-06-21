Editor,
People who don't get vaccinated are free riders. “Free riders” is an economic term describing those who benefit from the aegis (with any concomitant risks) of other community members. The more people are vaccinated, the less likely that anyone will contract the disease. If you are a free rider, you can rationalize all you want, but, the fact is, you are taking something you didn’t pay for and you are just plain selfish.
Michelle Byron
San Mateo
