Editor,
Our First Amendment rights are under severe attack. This was certainly exhibited during the last election cycle when the media moguls decided upon themselves to limit certain articles that supported the president and withheld information that would have given the supporters of the prospective Democratic candidate second thoughts.
Recently, The New York Times published an article that exonerated those media and concluded that no evidence supported the allegation that those very same media had been biased. The research for the report was financed by the same media moguls, which makes one wonder of their veracity. While we are not quite there yet, we need to recognize the danger of media manipulation. Trump supporters lost their livelihood, Democrat politicians ask for limits on Trump’s former staff career advancement and even went as far as trying to convince our premier universities to revoke awarded degrees. It is becoming a scary situation that intends to disenfranchise those of us who were Trump supporters.
I was reminded of this phenomenon when reading William Shirer’s description of the birth of the Nazi political party. Hitler stated that “…The Movement will in the future ruthlessly prevent — if necessary by force — all meetings or lectures that are likely to distract the minds of our fellow countrymen.” Combined with the cancel and shaming culture at work, some universities have been limiting speakers who do not toe the liberal line. Wake up America, the Left is out to destroy the concept of a constitutionally-based, free America.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
(2) comments
Well written, Mr. van Ulden. Maybe it’s time to call the Democrat Party the Modern Nazi Party.
Dirk, I completely agree with you that the left is trying to silence us in a very open and deliberate way. The good news is they are the liberal progressives and have as much strength as hot house flowers.
