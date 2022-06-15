Editor,
If it weren’t already abundantly clear to every thinking, honest observer, the Jan. 6. Committee, after just two of the planned hearings, has effectively removed any suspicion of 2020 election fraud.
Who in his or her right mind can still believe Trump’s big lie about an election rigged against him, and that he actually had won by a landslide? None!
What choice did Trump have? His fragile ego prevented him from accepting a loss that those around him told him would be the case, before, during and after the election. But even Trump realized all the legal trouble he would be in without presidential protection. So, his only hope was that enough easily fooled and dishonest people would believe, or at least pretend to buy his big lie and support his numerous, albeit unsuccessful attempts at falsifying the results of the election. It almost worked, thanks to so many ignoramuses, dishonest Republicans and other traitors.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.