As President Trump comes to the end of his second term in 2024, a majority of Californians like me will have to admit that Mr. Trump could possibly be one of the very best presidents of all time.
At the beginning of his second four years, citizens of our state will see a dramatic decrease in the cost of housing plus a big drop in the homelessness epidemic plaguing our state.
This of course will happen because of all the movie stars and millionaire crybabies that will be moving to Canada. One note of caution for these folks — Canada has a new “No whining” law on the books and it is strictly enforced by the mounties on horseback. My suggestion — settle in before you start complaining about the snow or that moose that keeps on showing up in your backyard.
Finally, get ready for President Haley in 2025 — our first female president. Go Nikki!
Robert Bacon
South San Francisco
