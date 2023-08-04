It is 2023; public meetings should be available to the public via Zoom and reviewable via video. The Parks and Recreation Committee has recently met on geese, design of the new Recreation Center and the waterfront. All are topics of great public interest.
I reviewed neighboring municipalities of Foster City and used Parks and Recreation as an example. San Mateo, Belmont, Redwood City, San Mateo County and the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District all have parks meetings available remotely (Yes, Hayward is technically a neighbor of Foster City). There is an easy fix. Buy a few dozen cheap Chromebooks and put one in front of anyone at a meeting and let the public in. This is a major setback to a council commitment to government transparency in Foster City. Transparency … for whom?
