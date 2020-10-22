Editor,
Voters should ask candidates what they expect for Foster City’s $130 million share of the $870 million San Mateo Union High School District bonds they are paying off. The district originally agreed to provide all the education, recreation and cultural facilities of a high school — in return for Foster City joining the district.
Foster City had dedicated 54 since abandoned (sold) prime acres for those school and shared recreation facilities. Fortunately, 10 locations of various sizes remain.
All residents expect trustees to spend bond dollars fairly throughout the district — and for their city leaders to advocate on their behalf; also keep the size of all schools reasonable.
The San Mateo Foster City Elementary School District maintains bond dollars must be spent proportionally, based upon population. The high school district disagrees. After decades of previous neglect, Foster City remains the state’s largest city without a full gym and high school facilities. San Mateo now has eight full size gyms, funded by taxpayers.
Residents should ask their high school district board members and candidates if they will provide Foster City taxpayers their originally promised facilities (with bond money finally available) and the councilmembers and candidates if they will represent these financial and educational interests of residents.
Consider portions of 10 (plus) city sites for a combination of conventional and charter high school/recreation facilities. Mariner’s Point, Leo Ryan Park; Boothbay Park; former El Torito Restaurant, Orchard Supply, Beach Park Church; Bowditch Middle School, Sea Cloud Park Phase II; vacant shopping centers; underutilized Edgewater Park, etc.
Fred Baer
Foster City
