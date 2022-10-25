Here is another instance of the Foster City Library acknowledging diversity. When I entered the library last Friday I saw a placard on a table close to the entrance with the greeting “Happy Diwali.” On the shelves below were small lamps glowing in front of the titles on display.
Diwali, also called The Festival of Lights, fell on Monday, Oct. 24, this year. The lights have both a literal and symbolical significance. The night of Diwali coincides with the darkest, new moon night; that is the literal reason why so many lights are lit on Diwali. Symbolically, the events mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. As an Indian Master, Sri Sri Ravisankar, has said: “By lighting the lamp of wisdom in yourself and acquiring knowledge, you awaken all facets of your being.”
In view of the variety of events the Foster City Library hosts, online and in person, it serves, in a sense, as a cultural center for the community. I congratulate the librarian, the assistant librarian and the staff for this cultural initiative.
