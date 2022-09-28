I want to extend my support to my former colleague, Art Kiesel, for his willingness to give of his time and talents to once again serve Foster City. With, the many changes coming to our communities and neighborhoods, due to the overreach by state leadership, it will be imperative that the residents of Foster City elect a strong leader who has the talent and resources to achieve the city’s goals and expectations. His knowledge of the community, integrity and intellectual excellence are just some of the qualities needed by a councilmember to lead Foster City.
Art’s commitment to serving the residents, along with his previous experiences, will provide him with the needed tools to face the continued challenges in front of the community.
His strength of character, professional qualifications, and commonsense approach to the issues is needed at a time when strong local control is essential.
Art recognizes the need to work together for the benefit of the people he serves. The Foster City community will profit from his previous, extensive, experience and strong leadership.
Foster City residents should elect Art Kiesel to the City Council.
The letter writer is the former mayor of Foster City.
