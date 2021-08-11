Editor,
Does all the blame for all the homes and trees lost in the California fires go to PG&E. Did PG&E bring all this power into the woods and then invited people to build around them, no. We as citizens decided we wanted to live in the forest, and we asked PG&E to bring us power and what we didn’t do is oversee this installation. We had planning committees, we had inspectors, we should have seen the potential and planned for a defense against it. Planning and inspecting are both actions that both citizens and power companies are responsible for enacting. I’m not saying PG&E wasn’t part of the blame but we as homeowners also had the responsibility to keep PG&E in compliance.
I do not work for PG&E, and I do not condone what they did but we as citizens need to step up and make sure when we invite an organization like PG&E into areas of danger that we want to live in we must acknowledge that we have a responsibility to keep them in compliance. We see the problems now and we are doing things to correct them but as homeowners in towns located in wooded areas, we along with the power companies need to plan better. Outside of unforeseen acts of nature that have forever fallen upon us, we need to provide and oversee dangers that we have control over. Responsibility is a two-way street
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.