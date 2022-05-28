Editor,
If you respect and value minority viewpoints, Stone is not your candidate. The autocratic tactics of Charles Stone would divide San Mateo County residents.
Stone employs demagogy instead of dialogue. In his campaign for Belmont City Council, he stated “when I’m on council we will work out our differences behind closed doors.” Behind closed doors, he dictated a bundle of 40 zoning revisions, and directed the Planning Commission to expedite this dictate stating, “When I hear public hearing, I hear delay and I don’t want to hear delay on this.” When citizens passed a referendum forcing the repeal of his dictate, Stone threatened to prosecute those citizens.
He used hate to stoke fear of new voting districts, writing to his supporters: “If we have a five-district system with a rotating mayor, it will be much easier for crackpots to get on the City Council. Our City Council could be filled with neighborhood busybodies, and people who are unfit for office, but keep running for City Council and losing badly.”
Stone intimidates by deriding other views, telling one resident their opinion was “completely out of touch with reality.” To another, Stone wrote, “you don’t seem to be able to employ logic or reason on these issues,” and another “[you] will likely distort the information I’m giving you.”
Is this the demeanor you want from your district’s county supervisor?
Backroom deals and dictates, hate to divide, and derision to intimidate. San Mateo residents deserve supervisors who listen with an open mind, respond with respect and act transparently on behalf of all residents. Charles Stone is not that person.
Kristin Mercer
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.