Editor,
Maybe the Daily Journal should do more homework given two recent front page stories, one on halting of evictions and “President sows more confusion,” in the March 21-22 edition.
Regarding the eviction story, maybe if you had cared to think about it you might have realized that President Trump’s order was at the limit of what he could do under his own executive authority, without new laws from Congress. The same goes for our governor, unless you are now advocating that President Trump become a dictator? Maybe that is why the county commission is currently taking up such a law? Maybe spend more time researching the legalities of the situation and make that part of your reporting instead of making it up?
As for the other article, maybe watching the whole press briefing would have led to a better choice in articles to provide information to your readers. The article states that “But Trump spent much of Friday’s daily briefing in a fury … lashing out at reporters’ questions.” This is false. Actually watching the hour and half long press briefing shows the president took 45 seconds to criticize a single reporter for a pessimistic and sensationalist framing of a question, at the 45 minute mark. Other reporters tried to keep the fight going but even the resident expert, Dr. Fauci, sided with the president.
Knock off this partisan, biased reporting that just creates FUD. First focus on delivering facts, leave political perspectives to the editorial page.
Michael Palma
Menlo Park
