Editor,
Calling on neighborhood botanists for information on a flower blooming profusely in many of our local street curbsides. This is a tall, irislike plant that blooms repetitively each year with six spectacular white petals with yellow bases, and with three separate small central blue petals. We first noticed its arrival in our curbside as a couple of volunteer plants about three years ago, and thereafter, we noticed more and more large groups of them in many other local curbside plots. We are curious if these were originally planted by the city’s forestry service, or if several homeowners discovered them in a local garden nursery and planted them, and then winds carried their seeds to us. We have also had two other species of flowering bulbs show up as volunteers, but these latest are most impressive and prolific as bloomers, and we would like to know what to call them.
Arthur and Birgitta Collom
Burlingame
