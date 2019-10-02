Editor,
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders remind me of the many progressive economists who were urging former President Barack Obama during the 2008 economical crisis to erase debts as the most equitable, productive and enduring way of stimulating the economy, and yet Obama chose to bail out the banks down to the last penny, while not one single foreclosed mortgage was forgiven. This is because our free capitalistic economy faces all progressive leaders with one simple choice: Play by its rules or sink the economy.
Forgive one single foreclosed mortgage and our whole financial system freezes. Enact Bernie Sanders’ newly proposed wealth tax on billionaires and the ensuing capital flight would cause the collapse of our economy. Bernie’s followers know that his outlandish plans cannot work in a free capitalistic economy and therefore the threat and promise of coercion is implied. To understand what the Democrats are really proposing, one needs to surmise their hidden agenda of coercive legislation needed to make their outlandish proposals work in a free capitalistic economy which by its very nature will otherwise resist and thwart them. If Bernie wants to tax Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos $9 billion per year in wealth taxes, what will keep Mr. Bezos from giving up his U.S. citizenship and moving his assets overseas before his billions and his company vanish in wealth taxes? The answer to this question constitutes the Democrats’ socialism.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
