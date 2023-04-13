Editor,

The decision to limit San Mateo County’s cooperation with ICE is seriously flawed (“County limits ICE cooperation” in the April 12 edition).

Terence Y
Well written, Mr. Baker. Let’s see how well the double jeopardy argument works in court should the San Mateo County folks approving the decision be charged with aiding and abetting criminal behavior. I guess the tens of millions of people who legally immigrated in America believed, it appears mistakenly, that crime doesn’t pay. Thanks to a few San Mateo County folks, crime does pay, and at the taxpaying citizen’s expense, in the financial and societal, and potentially physical well-being senses.

