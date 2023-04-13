Editor,
The decision to limit San Mateo County’s cooperation with ICE is seriously flawed (“County limits ICE cooperation” in the April 12 edition).
Editor,
The decision to limit San Mateo County’s cooperation with ICE is seriously flawed (“County limits ICE cooperation” in the April 12 edition).
Some have argued that deportation after serving time is a form of double jeopardy. Double jeopardy prohibits anyone from being prosecuted twice for substantially the same crime. If someone has committed an act that is a crime in California and served their state sentence, they can still be charged with illegally entering the country. That is a federal crime and is punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both. Former Sheriff Carlos Bolanos agreed to end cooperation with ICE in 2021. And, the voters rejected him in his re-election. Sheriff Christina Corpus could suffer the same fate.
Tens of millions of people have legally immigrated to America. What do we say to those who patiently waited and went through the legal immigration process only to see criminals go to the head of the line?
Robert Baker
San Mateo
Well written, Mr. Baker. Let’s see how well the double jeopardy argument works in court should the San Mateo County folks approving the decision be charged with aiding and abetting criminal behavior. I guess the tens of millions of people who legally immigrated in America believed, it appears mistakenly, that crime doesn’t pay. Thanks to a few San Mateo County folks, crime does pay, and at the taxpaying citizen’s expense, in the financial and societal, and potentially physical well-being senses.
