Why don’t the Democratic presidential candidates, if elected, tell us that their first move would be to demolish Trump’s border wall and change his inhumane immigration policies? There would be no United States without immigrants and this political issue should have priority for anyone who is running for president.

Scotty Paterson

Millbrae

