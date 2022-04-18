Editor,
Unfortunately, over a week ago, I and several others have had their First Amendment rights taken away by none other than Supervisor (and congressional candidate) David Canepa. Supervisor Canepa decided to not only block us from his Twitter account but also completely took down or blocked certain members of the public from his “Supervisor David Canepa” Facebook page. Whether it was a coincidence or not, the Twitter block was only removed after I had reported his violation to the American Civil Liberties Union, the California Attorney General and the San Mateo County District Attorney. The block or removal of the Facebook page still exists, however, as of the date of this letter.
As a retired law enforcement National Park Ranger, it was my duty for almost three decades to ensure that the public could exercise their First Amendment right of the freedom of speech. Whether I personally agreed with their First Amendment messaging was irrelevant. What mattered was their right to say it and it was my duty to protect them while they exercised that right.
I encourage voters in San Mateo County, whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or an independent, to ask all the congressional candidates if they are willing to stand up and fight for all of your rights or will the candidate pick and choose whatever rights they like or don’t like?
John Goodwin
Colma
