Matt Grocott may not be my favorite columnist, however, I do recognize his right to voice his opinion. And regardless of what the progressive readers of the Daily Journal who think that those that don’t think like they do should be silenced, Mr. Grocott and his like-minded supporters have every right to express themselves.
To Leni Liakos (Weekend, Jan. 9-10 letters to the editor) and other letter writers who choose to criticize not only Mr. Grocott’s opinions, but laughably, the Daily Journal for allowing him to be published, you all seem to have slept through your American history courses. It’s called the First Amendment, that in part, not only allows for our right to express an opinion, but also and equally important allows for a free press to publish those opinions, regardless of the readers emotional take on what was written.
Given the nasty comments (I’m sorry, aren’t we all supposed to be a kinder, more acceptable nation according to the incoming administration?) that I’ve read lately about Mr. Grocott’s subject matter in his bi-weekly columns, what I would recommend to you self-righteous individuals is to simply skip reading his column.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
