While California may have gun laws that are among the strictest in the nation (Daily Journal, Wednesday: “San Mateo County officials reflect on shooting in Half Moon Bay,”) it turns out that it is lacking in one serious area, according to Daniel Webster of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.
“I think it is important to point out that they don’t have one policy that our research has shown to be most effective in reducing all forms of gun violence — homicide, suicide, mass shootings, as well as shootings involving law enforcement — and that’s licensing those who want to purchase firearms or own firearms,” he told NPR on Wednesday morning.
According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, a nonprofit now associated with the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence, “California and Rhode Island do not have firearm licensing laws, though, both require prospective purchasers to obtain a firearm safety training certificate before purchasing a firearm.” It adds that “research shows that firearm licensing is one of the most effective ways to reduce gun homicides and suicides.”
Wednesday’s Daily Journal article indicated that Assemblymembers Marc Berman and Diane Papan “suggested they may have some control legislation coming in the future.” I would suggest they consider firearm licensing. The aforementioned Educational Fund noted that Connecticut’s licensing law resulted in a “28% reduction in the firearm homicide rate and a 33% reduction in the firearm suicide rate.”
