Editor,
The outdated, archaic Electoral College survived selection of George W. Bush, despite missed 9/11 clues, stem cell defunding, and lies to get us into unwinnable, unnecessary wars we still suffer from, and pay for in many ways.
The outdated, archaic Electoral College survived selection of George W. Bush, despite missed 9/11 clues, stem cell defunding, and lies to get us into unwinnable, unnecessary wars we still suffer from, and pay for in many ways.
Then came the 2016 election, where another Republican was EC-minority selected, and very likely somehow assisted by foreign adversaries who saw value in an easily manipulated conman in the White House. The majority feared the worst, but who could imagine the damage Donald J. Trump would cause, damage we may not have seen more than the proverbial tip of so far, unraveling daily. Just Trump’s bragging about being a p-grabber turned decent people off and made us wonder what Russia had on him. Not even poor education, multiple bankruptcies, lying, cheating and rumors about sexual assaults were unpalatable for Evangelicals. Surrounding himself with incompetents and criminals weren’t too much for those who wanted this con artist for a second term.
Trump still has diehard supporters after having stolen the most secret governmental documents, claiming they were his, and so unsecured that we fear who else has access to them. Declassifying top secret documents by waving his hand, is beyond stupidity, and so was declaring Putin a genius for attacking Ukraine.
Who in his right mind can justify U.S. presidents selected by an easily misled minority after what we have seen? The Electoral College has been way too costly. Abandon it before we get another traitor in the White House.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
