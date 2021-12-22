Editor,
In his Dec. 21 guest perspective, Jim Hartnett proposes that “Silicon Valley needs to protect Taiwan” against China to assure U.S. access to advanced semiconductors. Rather than fight China over an offshore island populated by Chinese and once part of China, let’s redevelop our made-in-America chip fabrication capabilities and skip the war.
Although we both once served our U.S. Navy, I suspect Jim Hartnett, and I know I, would not volunteer to “reup” and participate in the actual military defense of Taiwan. In addition to Vietnam, our country has fought and lost wars over oil and to protect access to foreign commodities trade. Turns out, increasing our own oil and alternate material supplies costs far less in human and dollar terms.
Let’s use our Silicon Valley superiority to solve this problem. Our technological talents seem much superior to our skills at fighting foreign intervention wars.
So, let’s support Taiwan’s vibrant democracy with diplomacy and economic sanctions as necessary but not be dragged into another killing quagmire.
Tom Huening
San Mateo
The letter writer is a Vietnam veteran and a former member of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
