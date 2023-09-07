With reference to the “Feathers ruffled” article in the Sept. 6 Daily Journal, I have the following two solutions: the estimated cost of $170,000 for a strategy plan plus the $15,000 just to clean up one park would be better spent by the following:
1). Catch all the geese and fly them back to Canada. What a nice experience for geese to fly in a big airplane full of chatting geese.
2). Or have all the geese lovers and supporters come together and offer their private gardens and lawns for the geese. Their children will love to have new playmates and the geese supporters will be happy and busy with cleaning up every day.
Lucky geese, happy people, thankful city of Foster City!
