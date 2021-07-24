Editor,
Sigona’s produce has always been a favorite market for vegetables and fruit in Redwood City. Its quality has always been a step ahead of most stores in Redwood City. If you took the time to ask, you would find that a large group of citizens not only take time to shop there but freely pass this longtime secret to their friends and neighbors. This business has been in their location for many years and has been a financial benefit to the city of Redwood City and a shopping benefit to its citizens. Putting the Farmers Market across the street is not only unfair but a slap in the face to a business that has been around for many years and has always supported the citizens and the city of Redwood City (“Farmers’ market in limbo in Redwood City” in the July 22 edition of the Daily Journal).
The farmers’ market has been in several locations over the years, and they do get the support of citizens but it’s a no-win situation suggesting they move across the street from Sigona’s. I’m sure if you ask your citizens you will find a very defining answer of no.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
