An article in the Business section in the Sept. 27 paper had the headline: “British pound has taken a tumble.” I know, from sending support to my girlfriend, the Philippine peso has also sank in value some 12% in the past two months and the Japanese yen has fallen to record lows against the dollar.
The U.S. dollar is so strong because foreign investors find haven in our currency against global volatility. Many important commodities like natural gas are priced in dollars. We see as an effect of global inflation the overall devaluation of local currency against the dollar, as floating currency from COVID stimulus in foreign economies drives up demand for things like food and energy. Supply has not kept up at all with this demand.
Knowing that the world is dependent on a stable U.S. dollar puts our current energy policy in a different light. If we had continued measures started in the Trump administration to keep energy prices low, encouraged domestic energy production and deregulation of gas and oil, the overall effect on the global economy would have been less inflation as energy prices affect consumer prices on the supply side. Because of the dependence of the world on the U.S. dollar, U.S. inflation drives global inflation and not the other way around as the White House and Janet Yellen claim.
When the House and when the Senate flip red, in November, we may see some easing of high inflation because government spending will be curbed, but that is likely to be a slow process because we have already spent trillions in the first two years of a Democrat regime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.