Editor,
A friend just received a ballot for her husband, who has been deceased for four or five years. Another couple each received two ballots; one each from a house they lived in four years ago, but never sold, and one each at the house they currently live in. And that’s only three people. Tears for my country.
Diana Tharp
Redwood City

You cannot open other peoples mail, federal offense...
Mike - as usual you missed the point. These folks were receiving two ballots each. But don't worry, only one will count even if they turned in two. It is also a federal offense to come here illegally but what is done about that?
