Editor,
I am a 17-year employee of San Mateo County and a member of AFSCME Local 829. I work for Aging and Adult Services, supporting senior members of our community. Many of my co-workers are “extra help” employees of San Mateo County and they have been working without a contract for more than a year now. The county insists on treating these employees as second-class citizens. In spite of the fact that more than 50% of extra help employees work full time at 40 hours per week, they do so without any paid time off, only two sick days a year, and no job security. The county claims that extra help employees are used to fill-in positions on a temporary, short-term basis, however, current extra help employees have been in positions for years. Extra help employees do the same work and perform the same tasks as permanent employees without any of the benefits and with no path to becoming a permanent employee. Extra help employees deserve a fair contract that includes health benefits, sick leave and paid time off. The contract must also include a process for becoming a permanent employee.
