Editor,
I just spoke with a teacher in one of the public schools in San Mateo County. He told me that all 23 school districts in the county are on their own when it comes to deciding how/when to get the children back into the classrooms, none of them has expertise in the management of pandemics, and the parents in the southern part of the county are making demands on their school districts to reopen.
This shows that we Americans pay a huge price for worshipping the mantra of “local control” of our schools. The 500,000+ Americans killed by COVID-19 is another example of the failure of “local control.”
Jeffrey Marque, Ph.D.
San Mateo
