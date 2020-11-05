Editor,
The San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury recently released a report on the operations of the Peninsula Health Care District. This was the subject of an Oct. 26 Daily Journal article. The central issues addressed in the grand jury report were: 1). Whether the district incorporated community and public officials’ input into its plan for the Peninsula Wellness Community development; and 2). How the district can provide better transparency and opportunities for the public to provide input into this and other projects.
Seven years ago, an earlier convening of the grand jury issued a report with recommendations for the district to improve its transparency and outreach. In the intervening years, those recommendations have not been implemented; instead, the district went ahead with its plans to use public land for market-rate housing while ignoring persistent requests by affordable housing advocates and public officials for affordable housing at the site. It was not until the chorus of community voices became overwhelming that the district agreed to add affordable units.
It certainly appears that there is a failure of leadership at the Peninsula Health Care District. Going forward, how can the public trust management that is intent on ignoring not only the voices of the public but the recommendations of the grand jury as well? This troubling history suggests that the district needs new leadership that will take the recommendations of the grand jury seriously and work diligently to improve the district’s transparency and relationships with the community it serves.
Lucy Palasek
Burlingame
