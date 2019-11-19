Editor,

When Melania Trump divorces Donald Trump, will he say “Meli–, what’s her name again? I hardly knew her?”

Jorg Aadhal

San Mateo

(4) comments

JustMike650
JustMike650

True statement Jorg.

CC=pot calling the kettle..

Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway

Jorg- you got a lot of hate in your heart. Good luck with that

Jorg
Jorg

Not at all! I just feel very sorry for this poor woman, "married" to the worst sorry excuse for a "president" ever to occupy the WH. A steadily increasing majority seem to agree with me that Trump is an embarrassment for the nation and a laughingstock around the world, - to state it mildly. You think that Trump is good enough and that the country, and the world, don't deserve any better?

Thomas Morgan
Thomas Morgan

Jorg taking your comment as originally written, make you a bigot, and no different from the man you claim to hate. Your rant on other people's comments seem to get your point accross, but your own submission tend to be severely lacking and incoherent. Think before you press send, and if you don't have anything nice to say keep it to yourself.

