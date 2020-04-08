Editor,
In the Tuesday, March 31, edition of the Daily Journal, letter writer Rafael Reyes should have checked his sources before spinning up in response to Mr. Grocott’s “What of China.”
1). The CDC and other sources all indicate the origin of the H1N1 flu was Mexico, not the United States. Just as in China, a lack of carefully controlled environment where wild animals are kept for selling as human consumption led to the development of a dangerous viral disease.
2). President Trump is not to blame for anything related to the pandemic — look to the cause: A market where wild animals are sold for food.
3). The CCP failed to act on advise from within their country even going so far as to cover up the outbreak.
But they were quick to censor medical staff who reported the Wuhan outbreak, even cutting off internet service in the area when it was realized there was a serious problem in December 2019 and early 2020.
Facts are what we need during this period of recovery, not political spin.
Alton Brandon
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.