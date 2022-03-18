Editor,
James Constantino, in his letter in the Daily Journal on March 16, says that the rise in gas prices and inflation are Biden’s fault. He offers no personal proof of his blaming the president, so I went trolling on the web.
Forbes’ Taylor Tepper does not agree, stating on March 10: “Elevated inflation has been driven by supply chain disruptions and pent-up consumer demand for goods following the reopening of the economy in 2021.”
PBS’ economists don’t agree either, stating “The reason prices are rising are complex and many. But one of the most important relates to the dynamic of supply and demand. And both are to blame.”
Neither does Ian Thompson, of Northeastern University, stating on Jan. 26: “The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain shortages have contributed to the highest U.S. inflation rate since the 1980s.”
It’s easy to blame the president when dollars are short ... but blaming does not make it true.
Larry Kistler
Belmont
