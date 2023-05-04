The recent column by John Horgan presents a biased view toward the recent decision of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and its elected sheriff to refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities in criminal cases involving undocumented individuals. While it suggests that this decision may not be beneficial for all residents of the county, the author provides little to no evidence to support this claim.
He raises concerns about the lack of transparency and information available regarding the release of undocumented ex-convicts into the community, but fails to acknowledge that the previous compliance protocol also lacked transparency and accountability. Horgan also fails to provide evidence to support the claim that the new policy will increase the potential for mistakes in the realm of public safety.
Furthermore, he focuses on the potential negative consequences of the new policy without considering the reasons why the county may have adopted it and fails to acknowledge the human rights implications of cooperating with federal immigration authorities in the detention and deportation of undocumented individuals who have family, work and community ties in the county.
It is also worth noting that the column is potentially irresponsible in light of recent shootings that have occurred as a result of fear-mongering by right-wing media outlets and politicians. In recent years, there have been several incidents of violence and hate crimes against immigrant communities, particularly those who are undocumented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.