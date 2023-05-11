Editor,
San Mateo Community College District and Board of Trustees should hear from residents of South San Francisco, San Bruno, Daly City and Pacifica about this inequitable issue.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
San Mateo Community College District and Board of Trustees should hear from residents of South San Francisco, San Bruno, Daly City and Pacifica about this inequitable issue.
Skyline College got left out in terms of wellness center and pools while the College of San Mateo and Cañada College received them. The South County has the YMCA in San Mateo, the Jewish Community Center in Foster City and the College of San Mateo.
Then Cañada College just got a brand new wellness center and pools. Four large facilities are open to the community.
Skyline College has a tiny weight room not open to the community, Skyline College is only one of three colleges in SMCCD that did not get a wellness center and pools open to the community.
We need more places that offer wellness centers and pools in the North County. Many seniors use CSM and Cañada and Skyline should also have this.
If I am the only person feeling this way, nothing will happen. If people speak up, then maybe SMCCD Board of Trustees, who decide on funding for SMCCD, will listen.
We need this in north county.
Please contact the SMCCD Trustees now!
Dr. Lisa Petrides
Board President, Area 1
John Pimentel
Board Vice President, Area 5
Wayne Lee
Trustee, Area 3
Richard Holober
Trustee, Area 4
Mike Guingona
Trustee, Area 2
Lesly Ta
Student Trustee
Valerie Keech
San Bruno
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.