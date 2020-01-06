Editor,
I am responding to the article, “Eye doctor building’ seen as workforce housing site” by Ryan McCarthy in the Dec. 28-29 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Once again, a socialist city government wants to overstep its bounds. They want to take the owner’s property by giving him “fair market value.” Fair market value is determined by the market, not the city council. If the property is going to be sold, it should be offered on the market for any and all to bid on it. If the city really wants it, they simply have to bid more than anybody else. The owner will at least get the correct market value for it. The owner should not have to sell the property if he or she doesn’t want to sell it.
Do any of us really own our property if the city can take it on a whim? Up and down the Peninsula, city councils are selling the residents out to put more money in the city coffers and to line their own pockets. Seeing these same politicians win re-election again and again leads me to believe that the elections are rigged or that the voting public is composed of idiots.
Patrick Fitzgerald
South San Francisco
Patrick, it is only getting worse. AB1482 just took ownership of investment property from its rightful owners.
Bravo!
