We adopted our son from the foster care system in San Mateo County. I was his court-appointed special advocate when he was removed from his home at age 12 after years of systematic abuse by his biological “father,” here in the United States on a green card. After pleading no contest to a number of abuse related felonies, he was incarcerated. We checked monthly to make sure he was in jail. Then, one day, he wasn’t. We were told by court officials at the time of his conviction he would be deported upon release. However, I learned that he was paroled to a “halfway house” with another offender one mile from our home across the street from a high school. My son was terrified. I was furious! Officials told us there was nothing they could do because felons were not being turned over to ICE regardless of their crimes. So, I called ICE.
