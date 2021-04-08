Editor,

No thanks to the greed, money groveling and the disconcern by the mayors, councilmembers, etc. of the cities of Millbrae, Burlingame and San Mateo.

Because of the addition of the express “pay as you use” commuter lanes, there is not any “escape lane” on either side of southbound Highway 101, between Millbrae and the Poplar Avenue exit. Now if someone breaks down, has an accident or an emergency vehicle needs to pass, there is no place to pull over. That endangers everyone because of the selfish and greedy wants of our civic leaders as well as Caltrans.

Isn’t it enough that our gas taxes have already paid for the roads and have been misused, now they want to make us pay more to use an express lane. We already had free commuter lanes that were an issue for vehicles that had to exit the road and cut through bumper-to-bumper traffic, after traveling at 50-65 mph.

What do you suppose it will be like with the express pay lanes. This is a “no win” situation for the local taxpayers. However, it will accommodate the “tech workers” from out of town.

E. Picchi

Millbrae

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription