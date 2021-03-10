Editor,
The “equity” programs proposed as part of the Highway 101 widening fail to address the project’s true impacts on underserved communities (“Express Lanes plan identifying equity program” in the March 6-7 edition of the Daily Journal).
The primary concern here isn’t access to the expensive new express lanes. The real threat will be the increase in air pollution for low income communities living adjacent to the busier highway. The result will be more childhood asthma, heart disease and COVID complications for these vulnerable populations. If the transport agencies want to improve the equity for those impacted by the 101 widening, it should fund community health programs focusing on childhood respiratory and cardiovascular care.
Clipper cards and FasTrak money aren’t helpful for those that will get sick (or die) due to the increase in car traffic and air pollution.
Mike Swire
Hillsborough
