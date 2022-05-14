Editor,
There’s been a lot of talk about experience, leadership and years in the profession in the sheriff’s race. The valuable experiences are those that provide personal growth and the capacity to lead effectively. Bolanos has 42 years of experience. The fact that after so many years, he continues to rob an organization out of new leadership shows he’s no longer being guided by the need to contribute but instead the need to retain power. The need to retain power creates a paradigm shift of self-destruction and immunity to emotional awareness.
A leader’s effectiveness is measured by the performance of their organization. From what has been published, the department’s morale is low, there are 100 vacancies, and the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Organization of Sheriff’s Sergeants both voted not to endorse Bolanos. The vote not to endorse is a vote of no confidence. Bolanos’ experience would score the lowest marks.
Leaders can also be measured concurrently by personality traits, and their ability to communicate effectively and surround themselves with good people. On this benchmark, Bolanos fails as well. He lacks the moral character and integrity expected of the sheriff. The Las Vegas incident in a sex trafficking brothel is still difficult to accept considering the gravity of the incident. We need a sheriff that can be trusted, not someone that mistakes years of experience with leadership and holds the title of “sheriff” for power instead of for good. I will be voting for Christina Corpus.
Luna Mantis
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.