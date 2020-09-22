Editor,
In Foster City, we are electing three councilmembers. The candidates are incumbents Catherine Mahanpour, Sam Hindi and Jon Froomin. Two other candidates are new.
I think it is important that we re-elect the incumbents. First is the concern for the COVID-19 pandemic. The incumbents have been constantly updated on the current state of the virus and have led Foster City to where we are one of the lowest cities in the county for cases and deaths.
Second, we are raising the level of the very important levee. Without this levee the city would be flooded. FEMA has determined that our levees are not high enough. This issue is really the most important issue facing us for the long-term viability of Foster City. The incumbents are given frequent updates on its progress. Jon Froomin is on a task force to keep an eye on the progress of the project.
Finally, many of you may not be familiar with the wastewater treatment plant that we share with San Mateo. The council has been working remodeling this plant for the past several years.
I appreciate the fact that we have additional candidates running for council but this is no time for individuals whose experience in the field of city government is little to nil. These are not ordinary times.
Therefore, I choose experience and strongly support reelecting Catherine Manhanpour, Sam Hindi and Jon Froomin.
Steve Okamoto
Foster City
The letter writer is a former member of the City Council.
