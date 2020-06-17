Editor,
As a San Mateo homeowner, I found Keith Weber’s guest perspective “Whose General Plan is this Anyway?” in the June 5 edition of the Daily Journal to be quite exclusionary. In it, he criticizes the number of out-of-towners who have commented on San Mateo’s General Plan process. The General Plan isn’t just for people who currently live here; it’s for people who live, work, play and, yes, aspire to be a part of the community. San Mateo’s onerous height and density restrictions and resulting high housing costs have pushed away many local workers to the far corners of the Bay Area.
As a region, we have the highest percentage of super-commuters, those traveling 90 minutes each way, in the nation. Soliciting feedback from a wide variety of people who have an interest in this city is critical to building a robust, vibrant, sustainable community.
Jonathan New
San Mateo
The letter writer is a member of Peninsula For Everyone.
