Editor,
The United States is now in the company of developing nations with a current debt to GDP ratio of 123%, up from 75% in 2002 and equal to World War II levels. But we aren’t at war and the pandemic is over. If our government debt continues to grow at a faster rate than our economy grows, it will add to inflation and erode the dollar as the world’s currency to China’s benefit. A weakening of the dollar’s status would increase interest rates on our government debt and eat up our tax dollars to pay for it. Taxes on corporations would then be increased making them less competitive in world markets.
