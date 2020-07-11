Editor,
I wholeheartedly agree and support SamTrans Board Member Charles Stone’s recommendation to make it mandatory for all SamTrans riders to wear a face covering with the exception of young children and rare special circumstances. SamTrans current policy for a “soft approach” and “encouraging” riders to wear a face covering is ludicrous.
I suggest a multilingual sign at the bus entrance informing all potential riders, no face covering, no ride. I also agree with Stone that drivers have the training and policies in place to deal with non-compliant riders up to and including calling the police and having the violator escorted off the bus.
If SamTrans wants to get their ridership back up they are going to have to demonstrate through actions and not words their buses are safe.
David Altscher
Belmont
