In the news I read that President Trump is “itching” to lift the coronavirus restrictions (social distancing, shelter in place, etc.) so people can go back to work even before enough time has elapsed to see if the virus is being contained.
I would like the evangelical Trump supporters to tell me what the dollar figure is on the lives of humans. In the bible there is a passage when Abraham asks the Lord about saving Sodom and Gomorrah, Genesis 18:16-33.
Please tell me the number of lives that are equal to the price of stocks? It is obvious that the number makes no difference in the eyes of Donald Trump. His only concern is that of his pocket and the pocket of his ultra-rich corporate cronies.
David Amaral
San Mateo
