Matt Grocott — in his opinion piece on Tuesday — addressed the elephant in the room that the EV industry avoids talking about. The manufacture, distribution and disposal of lithium batteries from the ground up accounts for a huge carbon footprint and the risks associated with shipping and disposal are real.
While many EV purchasers believe they are doing their part for the environment, they’ve been intentionally misled by the industry. So what do the virtue signaling lawmakers in Sacramento do? Issue a mandate to force EV usage on everyone by 2035. Did they not think about what will happen to the trucking industry in the state?
It’s been estimated that it’ll take upwards of 10-20 hours to fully charge a battery that’ll take them less than 350 miles. I’m sure the produce suppliers are going to love that. Did they not read the data on the dangers of lithium-ion batteries? I’m guessing that, as time passes, and the problems that arise from EV usage become more evident, voters will demand the mandate be rescinded.
