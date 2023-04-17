Editor,

Mayor Lee has touted herself as “the most experienced” member of the San Mateo City Council. As such, she surely attended any number of mandatory Brown Act training sessions. She has said she did. Even the most cursory read of the Brown Act provides the very basic requirement that, in the situation Lee described in her unfounded accusations of an act violation, the bad actors needed to be members of the same legislative body.

(2) comments

willallen
willallen

Was an arrest made in the throwing of a rock through Lee's window? Is it a cold case or was little effort made to investigate? Just curious.

SarahFields
SarahFields

While I share in the author's disappointment, I do not see how an unsubstantiated accusation of a brown act violation justifies our city standing up an ethics commission. A city commission requires significant time from community volunteers and city staff to function. The oversight already in place, along with the best in the nation, state transparency laws in California, mean that we already are well protected.

