Anna Eshoo’s constituents need to thank those who have stepped up to do her job. As chair of the health subcommittee since 2018, it has been Eshoo’s job to oversee the health of the Medicare Trust Fund. Through Medicare Advantage, tens of billions of dollars have been wrongfully paid to the health insurance industry during her stewardship. Rep. Eshoo failed to alert her constituents to this depletion of the MTF that many rely on for their health care or to the fact that Reach, the program that is replacing Medicare, will continue, if not accelerate, the depletion of the MTF.
Fortunately, others stepped up. Numerous people have written to Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the head of Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Secretary Becerra regarding the harm to this life-saving program including 54 members of Congress (Eshoo’s signature was missing), the executive director of Social Security Works, the president of Just Care, the head of the American Hospital Association, representing 5,000 hospitals, and most recently Sen. Warren and Rep. Jayapal. The Government Accountability Office listed Medicare on its high-risk list and Reps. Khanna and Pocan proposed legislation to rename Medicare Advantage because it is neither Medicare nor an advantage.
Much credit needs to be given to those who rose to the challenge of filling the vacuum created by the absence of any leadership by Eshoo, the person charged with protecting the Medicare Trust Fund and who has failed to do so to the detriment of her constituents.
